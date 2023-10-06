Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Spider webs falling from the sky along central coast?

A story that caught our attention claims spider webs are falling from the sky along California's Central Coast.
Posted at 8:54 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 23:54:00-04

(KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims spider webs are falling from the sky along California's Central Coast.       

It's true, but there is an explanation.

Long spider web strands have been falling from the sky in a dozen cities including Santa Cruz, San Jose and Monterey.

It's from a natural phenomenon called ballooning.
      
That's when spiders use their webs to fly through the air, similar to a paraglider.
      
Spiders can travel anywhere from a few feet to hundreds of miles using ballooning.
      
While people encountering the webs aren't thrilled, it does seem appropriate for Halloween month.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate