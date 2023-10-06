Fact or Fiction: Spider webs falling from the sky along central coast?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims spider webs are falling from the sky along California's Central Coast.

It's true, but there is an explanation.

Long spider web strands have been falling from the sky in a dozen cities including Santa Cruz, San Jose and Monterey.

It's from a natural phenomenon called ballooning.



That's when spiders use their webs to fly through the air, similar to a paraglider.



Spiders can travel anywhere from a few feet to hundreds of miles using ballooning.



While people encountering the webs aren't thrilled, it does seem appropriate for Halloween month.