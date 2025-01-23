Fact or Fiction: Spanish-language version of White House website shut down?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the Spanish-language version of the official White House website has been shut down.

It's true.



The site now gives users an Error 404 message.



It also includes a "Go to home page" button that takes users to a video montage of President Trump in his first term and on the campaign trail.



A White House spokesperson says the plan is to bring an updated version of the Spanish site back online.



Meantime, the Constitution page on the White house website is also showing an error message.



Under Joe Biden, the site explained the creation of the Constitution and why the country has a set of guiding rules.

