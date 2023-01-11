Fact or Fiction: Space Mountain to leave lights on after injury?

(KGTV) - A story you may have seen on social media claims the lights will now be on permanently inside Space Mountain after a man lost his hands while riding the roller coaster.

We're happy to say that's fiction.

The story originated from an article on the satire website Mouse Trap News which claimed the man lost his hands when he raised them up, and they hit an overhead track.

It was followed by another article, also satire, that claimed the lights will now stay on permanently on Space Mountain as a precaution.

But not to worry, Disneyland fans.

It's all made up, and Space Mountain will continue in all its dark glory.

