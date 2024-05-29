Fact or Fiction: Sopranos prequel to star Gandolfini's son?

A post going around social media claims to show the Max streaming service is coming out next year with a prequel series for The Sopranos starring the son of the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano.

But we're sorry to say that's fiction.

The post comes from the Facebook page of our old friend YODA BBY ABY which produces nothing but satire and fake news.

Michael Gandolfini actually did star as a young Tony Soprano in the 2021 movie The Many Saints of Newark.

But there are no known plans for him to continue the role in any sort of Sopranos prequel.