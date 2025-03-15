Fact or Fiction: Someone paid $87K for one cheeto?

(KGTV) - A bag of Cheetos will typically cost you a few bucks.

But a story you might have heard this month claims someone paid $87,000 for just one Cheeto.

It's true.

A Cheeto shaped like a Pokémon Charizard sold at auction for $87,840.

It was reportedly discovered sometime between 2018 and 2022.

If you're not familiar, a Pokémon Charizard is an orange, dragon-like creature.

Meantime, a new Cheeto is now up for auction.

It’s being called The Jumpman Cheeto for its resemblance to the famous 1985 Michael Jordan dunk image.

But bidders don't seem impressed so far.

With two weeks to go, the high bid is just $336.

