Fact or Fiction: Some McDonald's now have exercise bikes?

(KGTV) — A video getting a lot of buzz shows exercise bikes installed at a McDonald's in China.

In the viral TikTok video, a woman eating McDonald's food is seen pedaling an exercise bike allegedly in an attempt to burn calories.

The video is real, although the story behind it is not.

The bikes were installed at some McDonald's in China as part of a green initiative, not a fitness one.

The primary purpose of the bikes is to generate electricity to power mobile devices.

A picture posted online shows the charging station on the table that is powered by the bike.

