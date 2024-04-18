Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Some bumblebees can survive under water for a week?

A story you may have seen claims some bumblebees can actually survive underwater for a week. But is it true?
Posted at 7:34 PM, Apr 17, 2024
It's apparently true.

Researchers in Canada accidentally submerged hibernating queen bumblebees in water for seven days and they somehow survived.

Bees don't have gills, so scientists aren't sure exactly how they survived so long.

One theory is they go into a sort of suspended animation, and their respiratory openings close.

It's also possible they can breathe through their skin while submerged.

A lingering question is why they have this ability, since it's not clear how it helps them in the wild.

