Fact or Fiction: Debunking solar eclipse myths

There are a number of eclipse-related myths going around in advance of Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Posted at 7:35 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 22:37:34-04

One is that the sun emits radiation during an eclipse that can harm pregnant women.

NASA says that has no basis in fact.

Every person is pelted by trillions of neutrinos, day and night, and they are harmless.

Meantime, some people believe you shouldn't prepare food during an eclipse because the solar rays will taint the food.

Again, that's fiction.

NASA says if a solar eclipse had harmful radiation that poisoned food during preparation, then food in pantries, stores and crops would also turn bad.

