Fact or Fiction: socks help you get a good night's sleep?

Getting a good night's sleep is a goal for everyone.

You may have heard that a key could be wearing socks and that's apparently true.

A sleep expert from the Cleveland Clinic tells CNN wearing socks to bed actually lowers your core body temperature because as the skin warms, the core of the body cools.

Sleep experts recommend keeping your entire bedroom about 65 degrees to keep your core temperature cool during the night.

In fact, a small study in 2018 found young men who slept in socks fell asleep nearly 8 minutes faster and slept 32 minutes longer than those who didn't.

Of course, your comfort is what matters most and experts all agree if you feel like your feet are too hot wearing socks in bed, take them off.