Fact or Fiction: Snoop Dog giving up smoking weed?

A story you may have heard claims rapper and notorious pot head Snoop Dogg is giving up smoking weed.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Nov 16, 2023
It's true, at least according to the man himself.

Thursday morning Snoop posted a message on X saying "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

The post got an array of reactions from fans.

Some are offering support, while others are wondering if he's joking or just making the switch to edibles.

Snoop Dogg is perhaps best known for his cannabis use and once said he smoked 81 blunts a day.

A strain of weed was even named after him.

