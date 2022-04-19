Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Snickers candy bar now being made smooth?

Fact or Fiction: Snickers candy bar now being made smooth?
Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 22:40:50-04

(KGTV) — A picture of an unusually smooth Snickers bar is going around social media along with the claim that Mars has "deveined" the popular candy bar because it was getting complaints.

But that's fiction.

Snickers bars do typically have swirl lines running through them which through the years have sparked jokes about it looking like a part of the male anatomy.

But there has been no backlash and Mars is not changing them.

The smooth Snickers bar in the photo could have been partially melted or a manufacturing error.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH Thursday April 21

WATCH Thursday April 21