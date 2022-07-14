Fact or Fiction: Simone Biles offered coloring book on recent flight?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims 25-year-old Olympic champion Simone Biles was offered a coloring book on a recent flight because the flight attendant thought she was a child.

It's apparently true.

Biles shared the incident on social media, including a selfie of her making an annoyed face.

She didn't say on which flight it happened, but the 4'8" gold medal gymnast was in Washington D.C. July 7th to receive the President Medal of Freedom from President Biden.

Biles says after the coloring book incident another flight attendant offered her a mimosa.

