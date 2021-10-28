Fact or Fiction: Should you change your voicemail if you get lost with no cell service?

(KGTV) — A viral post going around social media says if you ever get lost and your cell phone is low on power or has no signal, change your voicemail greeting to a message that gives your location and situation.

The tip claims even if your phone dies, anyone calling your voicemail will still get the information.

But that's fiction.

First of all, you can't change your voicemail if you're in an area with no cell signal.

Secondly, if your phone only has a little bit of power left, experts say don't waste it on a voicemail.

Call 911 or text your location to a loved one.

It will be more effective and use much less power.