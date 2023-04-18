Fact or Fiction: Sharks from Shark Tank invest in weight loss product called Royal Keto Gummies?

(KGTV) — Some ads brought to our attention by ABC 10News viewers claim that some of the Sharks from Shark Tank have invested in a weight loss product called Royal Keto Gummies.

But it's fiction.

The scammers created ads that include the logos of major publishers and falsely claim the product was a hit on Shark Tank.

They also oftentimes claim certain big-name celebrities endorse the product, which is also a lie.

If you want to know if a product has actually appeared on Shark Tank, ABC has a complete list on its website that is updated after every episode.

