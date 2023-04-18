Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Sharks from Shark Tank invest in weight loss product called Royal Keto Gummies?

Some ads brought to our attention by ABC 10News viewers claim that some of the Sharks from Shark Tank have invested in a weight loss product called Royal Keto Gummies.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 22:48:29-04

But it's fiction.

The scammers created ads that include the logos of major publishers and falsely claim the product was a hit on Shark Tank.

They also oftentimes claim certain big-name celebrities endorse the product, which is also a lie.

If you want to know if a product has actually appeared on Shark Tank, ABC has a complete list on its website that is updated after every episode.

