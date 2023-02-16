Fact or Fiction: Senator Feinstein received most votes in Senate history?

(KGTV) — California Senator Dianne Feinstein announced she will not run for re-election after more than 30 years in office.

You may have heard that Feinstein has received more votes for Senator than anyone else in American history.

It's actually true.

Between her long career and California's massive population, Feinstein has received 34.7 million votes during her runs for senate.

That puts her way ahead of second place Barbara Boxer, also a longtime California Senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is third, followed by yet another longtime California Senator Alan Cranston and Ted Kennedy.

