Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Seminars teaching people in Japan to smile again post COVID?

A story you may have seen claims seminars are popping up in Japan teaching people how to smile again now that Covid-19 mask mandates are over.
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 23:10:40-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims seminars are popping up in Japan teaching people how to smile again now that Covid-19 mask mandates are over.

It's true.

In early May, a senior care center in Tokyo held a workshop to help seniors learn how to smile again.

"Smile Education" seminars have also been held online over the last few months.

One of the organizers of a smile training seminar reportedly teaches her students that just thinking about a smile is not enough.

She says a smile is only a smile if it's shown.

Japan only recently relaxed its mask mandate, making it one of the last countries in the world to do so.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!