Fact or Fiction: Seminars teaching people in Japan to smile again post COVID?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims seminars are popping up in Japan teaching people how to smile again now that Covid-19 mask mandates are over.

It's true.

In early May, a senior care center in Tokyo held a workshop to help seniors learn how to smile again.

"Smile Education" seminars have also been held online over the last few months.

One of the organizers of a smile training seminar reportedly teaches her students that just thinking about a smile is not enough.

She says a smile is only a smile if it's shown.

Japan only recently relaxed its mask mandate, making it one of the last countries in the world to do so.

