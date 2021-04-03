Fact or Fiction: Self-moving LEGO bricks?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new product had some people excited.

LEGO posted a video on Twitter announcing the upcoming release of Smart Bricks. As any parent knows, stepping on a LEGO is one of life's more painful experiences. According to the video, the Smart Bricks eliminate that problem by automatically getting out of the way if your foot gets too close.

Unfortunately, this was some April Fools day fiction.

LEGO hasn't straight up admitted it was a joke. But when someone tweeted "Happy April Fools Day" to the company, it responded by saying "We have no clue what you're talking about," followed by wink and smile emojis.