(KGTV) — A story going around claims scientists have discovered the biggest bug that ever lived.

It’s true.

The creature named Arthropleura dates back 326 million years.

It was found in sandstone in Northern England.

Scientists estimate the creature would have weighed about 110 pounds and been more than 8 feet long.

These creatures crawled on earth for about 45 million years before going extinct.

The fossil is set to go on display at the Sedgwick Museum in Cambridge, England next year.