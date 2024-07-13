Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Scientists create space suit that recycles urine into water?

Posted at 8:24 PM, Jul 12, 2024

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims scientists have created a space suit that recycles urine into water in a matter of minutes.

This one's true.

The prototype, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Space Technology, collects urine, purifies it and returns it to the astronaut through a drinking tube within five minutes.

The suit's creators hope it could be deployed before the end of the decade in NASA's Artemis program.

Urine and sweat are already routinely recycled on the International Space Station, but a similar system is needed for when astronauts are out on long space walks.

