Fact or Fiction: Scientists create fully edible battery?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims scientists have created a fully edible battery.

It's true.

A team of scientists at the Italian Institute of Technology in Milan created a battery made of food-grade ingredients.

The battery's cathode is made from a pigment found in almonds and capers, while the anode is made from vitamin B2 or riboflavin.

Other ingredients include seaweed, beeswax, and activated charcoal.

The edible battery would be perfect for children's and pet toys where the risk of ingestion is high.

But, for now, it can only supply enough juice to power a small LED or medical device for about 10 minutes.

