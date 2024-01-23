Fact or Fiction: School removes bathroom mirrors because of TikTok?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a school removed the mirrors from its bathrooms because students were spending too much time in there making TikTok videos.

It's true.

Administrators at Southern Alamance Middle School in North Carolina say some students were caught cutting class and visiting the bathroom up to nine times a day.

The mirrors were reportedly heavily featured in the videos.

So the school took them out and they say it did the trick.

A district spokesperson says students are making fewer visits to the bathroom and not staying as long.

It's all part of an effort to teach what the district calls "digital citizenship."

