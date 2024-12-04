Fact or Fiction: School offers program through Satanic Temple?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an Ohio elementary school is offering a new program through the Satanic Temple.

This one's true.

Students at Edgewood Elementary in the town of Marysville can now attend the program once a month.

The school allows students to attend voluntary religious instruction during lunch and recess off campus.

A Christian program already exists, so the Satanic Temple is now offering an alternative.

An ordained minister with the Temple says they do not worship the devil and focus on ideals such as empathy, justice and aligning beliefs with scientific facts.