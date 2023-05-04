Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: School district bans students from wearing backpacks?

A story you may have seen claims a school district in Michigan is banning students from wearing backpacks.
Posted at 8:43 PM, May 03, 2023
It's true.

In a letter posted on the Flint Community Schools website, the Superintendent says students won't be allowed to bring backpacks into school buildings for the rest of the year.

Kevin Jones says backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons that can be disassembled and hidden.

If a student brings a backpack to school, a parent or guardian must come to pick it up.

Students will still be allowed to carry small purses, lunchboxes, and clear plastic bags, which will be subject to searches.

