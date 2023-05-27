Fact or Fiction: Scam claims Delta Airlines giving away $500 gift cards for $1 each?

Scam ads are popping up on social media that appear to be from Delta Airlines.
One claims Delta is giving away $500 gift cards for $1 each.
But it’s bogus.
Clicking on the ad leads to a fake survey that eventually leads you to another website that asks for your personal information and credit card numbers.
There is also a scam email being sent around claiming you can get a $100 Delta gift card for filling out a survey.
It's also a scam.
These fake offers do not come from Delta and are just a way for thieves to get your personal information and money.