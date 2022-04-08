Fact or Fiction: Sarah Palin running against Santa Claus for congressional seat?

(KGTV) — Sarah Palin got a lot of media attention last week when she announced her candidacy for Alaska's congressional seat.

She joins a field of 50 other candidates which includes Santa Claus.

It's no joke.

Santa Claus, which is his legal name, is a two term councilman and current Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of North Pole, Alaska.

He describes himself as a democratic socialist in the mold of Bernie Sanders.

Prior to changing his name from Thomas O'connor, Claus held a number of jobs including Special Assistant to the Deputy Police Commissioner of New York.

