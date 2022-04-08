Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Sarah Palin running against Santa Claus for congressional seat?

Sarah Palin got a lot of media attention last week when she announced her candidacy for Alaska's congressional seat.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 22:42:31-04

(KGTV) — Sarah Palin got a lot of media attention last week when she announced her candidacy for Alaska's congressional seat.

She joins a field of 50 other candidates which includes Santa Claus.

It's no joke.

Santa Claus, which is his legal name, is a two term councilman and current Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of North Pole, Alaska.

He describes himself as a democratic socialist in the mold of Bernie Sanders.

Prior to changing his name from Thomas O'connor, Claus held a number of jobs including Special Assistant to the Deputy Police Commissioner of New York.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!