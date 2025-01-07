Fact or Fiction: San Diego one of the drunkest counties in the US?

(KGTV) — You may have heard that San Diego has been named as one of the drunkest counties in the country.

It's true.

The website intoxistates.com published a map rating each county based on the CDC’s definition of excessive drinking.

Green counties have the fewest percentage of excessive drinkers, while red and purple have the most.

In California, San Diego and Sonoma were the only two red counties in the state.

20.6% of people in San Diego County are classified as excessive drinkers.

The CDC defines that as 4 drinks in one sitting for a woman and 5 for a man, or at least 8 in a week for a woman and 15 for a man.

