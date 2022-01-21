Watch
Fact or Fiction: San Diego milkman fathered 800 kids?

A screenshot going around social media this month claims DNA testing has revealed a milkman from San Diego fathered more than 800 children in the 1950's and 60's.
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jan 20, 2022
The implication of course is that Randy Jeffries had affairs with hundreds of women along his route.

But the whole thing is fiction.

The article in question comes from the satirical website Daily News Reported.

Made-up stories about milkmen fathering hundreds of children are nothing new and were around long before the internet was invented.

