Fact or Fiction: San Diego dog owners ranked best in California

(KGTV) - You may have seen recently that San Diego dog owners were ranked as the best in California.

It's true.

The Dog Advisory Council analyzed Twitter data to find the cities that tweet the most about bad dog owner behavior, such as not cleaning up after their dog, letting them off the leash in public, and letting them bark all night.

The lower the score, the better, and San Diego was the only California city to make the list, coming in 20th.

Tucson ranked number one, followed by Virginia Beach, Raleigh and Omaha.

If you're wondering, Seattle dog owners were ranked as the worst at cleaning up dog poop.

