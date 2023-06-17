Fact or Fiction: San Diego among cities most likely to have people with discolored teeth?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims San Diego is being ranked among the cities most likely to have people with discolored teeth.

While the study isn't exactly scientific, it is true.

The research team at Imagix Dental ranked the cities with the most coffee shops, teahouses, and wine bars per capita, along with the most adults who smoke cigarettes.

All those things can stain your teeth.

Based on our abundance of coffee shops, teahouses and wine bars, San Diego is in the top 6 with Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Portland, and San Francisco.

The study notes it's not saying people's teeth are bad, just discolored.

And yes, the company that published the story does offer teeth whitening.

