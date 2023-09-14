Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Samsung created butt-shaped robot to test phones' durability?

A post that popped up on Reddit claims Samsung once created a butt-shaped robot to sit on its phones to test their durability.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 22:41:10-04

Not only is it true, we ran it here on Fact or Fiction.

According to the company, the "butt robot" was used in 2014 and 2018.

Outfitted in blue jeans, the robot repeatedly sat on handsets to test how well each one held up to 220 pounds of pressure.

At the time, Samsung also used talking dummies to test call quality and chambers to simulate extreme weather.

But it was definitely the "butt robot" that got the most buzz.

