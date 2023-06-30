Fact or Fiction: Russian mercenary leader Wagner Group wrote children's book?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims the leader of the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group wrote a children's book.

It's actually true.

In 2004, Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote a playful children's story about a little boy and his sister who live with their family inside a huge theater chandelier.

Prigozhin wrote the book with his children and only 2,000 copies were printed.

Prigozhin went on to lead the notorious Wagner mercenary group, allegedly interfered with U.S. elections, and has been accused of war crimes.

Most recently, he turned his troops on Russia itself before reaching a deal with Vladimir Putin and apparently moving to Belarus.