Fact or Fiction: Russian cosmonauts dressed in colors of Ukraine's flag?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Russian cosmonauts dressed in the colors of Ukraine's flag as a protest after Russia attacked Ukraine.

But that's fiction.

While it is true that Russian cosmonauts did arrive at the International Space Station wearing the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, it was not a planned political statement.

The space suits the men were wearing were designed and made months before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

In fact, one of the cosmonauts even said they chose yellow simply because they had a lot of yellow material on hand.

