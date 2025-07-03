Fact or Fiction: Runner gets model offer after shorts mishap?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A wild story getting a lot of buzz claims an American sprinter is getting a modeling offer from an underwear company after accidentally exposing himself during a recent race.

It's true.

On June 24, Chris Robinson managed to win his race during the Golden Spike track meet in the Czech Republic, despite his private parts popping out of his shorts.

The mishap caught the attention of underwear brand Shinesty, which is now offering Robinson a modeling job.

The company specializes in pouch-style briefs and says Robinson's experience makes him a perfect fit.

No word yet if he plans to accept the offer.

Amazingly, Robinson not only won the race, he finished with his fastest time this season.