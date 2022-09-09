Fact or Fiction: Rumor claims hurricanes with female names are deadlier?

(KGTV) — An old social media rumor claims hurricanes with female names are deadlier than those with male names.

But this is certainly unproven.

The claim stems from a 2014 study that found, from 1950 to 2012, male-named storms killed an average of 15 people, while female-named storms killed 42.

The theory was that storms with female names are perceived as less aggressive, so people don't take them as seriously.

But there's one big flaw.

Only female names were used for hurricanes until 1979.

So it could simply be that more people died in hurricanes before they started getting male names.