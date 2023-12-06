Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ hits #1 on the charts for the first time?

Brenda Lee's holiday classic is currently number one on the Billboard Hot 100, bumping Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' to second place.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 22:56:16-05

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the 1958 song ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ has hit #1 on the charts for the first time.

It's true.

The Brenda Lee holiday classic is currently number one on the Billboard Hot 100 ... 65 years after its release.

Lee, who was just 13 when she recorded the song, released a music video and promoted the song this year in honor of its 65th anniversary.

‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ bumped ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ out of the number one spot.

But don't worry Mariah Carey fans.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today