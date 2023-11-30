Fact or Fiction: Robbery suspect caught due to colorful underwear?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims a robbery suspect was caught because of his colorful underwear.

It’s true.

Surveillance images from a Queens, New York tobacco shop robbery last year show three masked men, including one whose very visible colorful underwear featured the letter R in white and 1990 in yellow.

Police got a tip that the robbers tried to sell the stolen merchandise at another location.

So they reviewed footage from that area and found a man displaying the same colorful underwear, this time without a mask.

They identified Fathy Hussein from his Instagram account and arrested him last week.

