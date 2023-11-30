Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Robbery suspect caught due to colorful underwear?

A headline that caught our eye claims a robbery suspect was caught because of his colorful underwear.
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 22:33:12-05

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims a robbery suspect was caught because of his colorful underwear.

It’s true.

Surveillance images from a Queens, New York tobacco shop robbery last year show three masked men, including one whose very visible colorful underwear featured the letter R in white and 1990 in yellow.

Police got a tip that the robbers tried to sell the stolen merchandise at another location.

So they reviewed footage from that area and found a man displaying the same colorful underwear, this time without a mask.

They identified Fathy Hussein from his Instagram account and arrested him last week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today