Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. planning to ban Diet Coke?

(KGTV) — A rumor spreading all over social media claims RFK Jr., who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, is planning to ban Diet Coke.

It all stems from a post on X in which Kennedy appears to say he will ban Diet Coke in the U.S. effective January 20.

But this is fiction.

As pointed out by several fact-check outlets, the post came from an account that is literally called ‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr – Health Secretary Parody.’

There is no indication Kennedy is targeting Diet Coke.

