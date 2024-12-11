Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. planning to ban Diet Coke?

A rumor spreading all over social media claims RFK Jr., who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, is planning to ban Diet Coke.
Posted

(KGTV) — A rumor spreading all over social media claims RFK Jr., who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, is planning to ban Diet Coke.

It all stems from a post on X in which Kennedy appears to say he will ban Diet Coke in the U.S. effective January 20.

But this is fiction.

As pointed out by several fact-check outlets, the post came from an account that is literally called ‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr – Health Secretary Parody.’

There is no indication Kennedy is targeting Diet Coke.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!