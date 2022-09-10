Fact or Fiction: Restaurant created special menu commemorating 9/11 people found insensitive?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a Virginia restaurant created a special menu commemorating 9/11 that many found insensitive.

It's true.

The restaurant at the Stafford County Country Club published the menu online.

It featured items including a Remember-tini cocktail, a Flight 93 Redirect consisting of hot crab dip with crostini, a chocolate silk Pentagon Pie, and a First Responder Flatbread.

After getting heavy criticism, the restaurant's manager took the menu down and apologized saying he was only trying to bring attention to that horrific day and honor the victims.

