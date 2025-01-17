Fact or Fiction: Restaurant charges $100+ for Hawaiian pizza?

(KGTV) — A story going around claims a restaurant is expressing its displeasure with putting pineapple on pizza by charging more than $100 to add it to a customer's pie.

It's true.

Lupa PIzza in Norwich, England has added pineapple to its online delivery menu, but at the added cost of 100 pounds.

That's about $122.

The menu even mocks anyone who might order it, saying "Order the champagne too! Go on you monster!"

The head chef at the restaurant says no one has ordered the topping so far, although an online poll in Norwich shows people overwhelmingly like pineapple on their pizza.

