Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Reese's most popular Halloween candy?

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?load_type=search&native_visual_search=&similar_content_id=&is_recent_search=&search_type=usertyped&k=reese%27s&asset_id=385403836">Adobe</a>
Buy Rose-shaped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups For Valentine’s Day
Posted at 6:13 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 21:17:04-04

(KGTV) — You may have heard that Reese's is the most popular Halloween candy in California.

It's apparently true.

Candystore.com compiled 14 years of sales data around Halloween and came out with a map of the most popular candy in every state.

California is one of six states that prefer Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. That ties for tops on the list with Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

There are also some oddities here.

Blow Pops are the number one candy in Ohio. Double Bubble gum is the favorite in Montana.

Lemonheads are tops in Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!