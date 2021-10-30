Fact or Fiction: Reese's most popular Halloween candy?

(KGTV) — You may have heard that Reese's is the most popular Halloween candy in California.

It's apparently true.

Candystore.com compiled 14 years of sales data around Halloween and came out with a map of the most popular candy in every state.

California is one of six states that prefer Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. That ties for tops on the list with Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

There are also some oddities here.

Blow Pops are the number one candy in Ohio. Double Bubble gum is the favorite in Montana.

Lemonheads are tops in Louisiana.