(KGTV) — You may have seen social media posts going around claiming the lines on red SOLO cups are actually measuring lines for alcoholic beverages.

For example, one post claims the top line is 12 ounces for beer, the line below it is 5 ounces for wine, and the bottom line is one ounce for hard liquor.

But that's complete fiction.

A spokesperson for the company that makes the cups says the lines and ridges are strictly for functional reasons and were never meant to be a guide for measurement.