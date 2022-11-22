Fact or Fiction: Recipe for popcorn stuffing real?

(KGTV) – An unusual Thanksgiving stuffing recipe is going around social media.

This particular recipe contains a half cup of unpopped popcorn, and according to the instructions, it's done when the popcorn blows the rear end off the turkey.

But it's not a real recipe.

The culinary joke has been around since at least 1970.

As for whether this would even be possible, uncooked popcorn typically needs to reach 355 degrees to pop.

A turkey is considered done when it reaches around 170 degrees, so the turkey would be fully cooked long before the popcorn got hot enough to pop.