Fact or Fiction: Reagan once spoke out against armed citizens?

(KGTV) — In the wake of the recent string of mass shootings, a quote is going around attributed to former Republican President and California Governor Ronald Reagan.

In it, he says “There is absolutely no reason why out on the street today civilians should be carrying a loaded weapon.”

That quote is accurate.

Then-Governor Reagan made the statement on May 2, 1967 after members of the Black Panther party walked around the steps of the State Capitol with loaded weapons.

While Regan later opposed gun control laws as president, he did speak out in support of an assault weapons ban after leaving office.

