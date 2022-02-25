Fact or Fiction: Queen Elizabeth passed away from COVID-19?

(KGTV) — The gossip website Hollywood Unlocked published a story Tuesday claiming to have received exclusive intelligence that Queen Elizabeth had died.

The Queen is battling a case of Covid-19, but the story is fiction.

According to the Associated Press, the 95-year-old Queen spoke on the phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace reported the queen is experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee has now taken down some of his social media posts defending the false story.

