Fact or Fiction: Quaker Bringing back Aunt Jemima next year?

(KGTV)— A post popping up on social media claims Quaker Oats has announced Aunt Jemima will be back on syrup bottles next year.

The post quotes the company as saying "Our customers have spoken."

But the whole thing is fiction.

The website Snopes looked-into the matter and found no evidence the syrup is being changed from its new name Pearl Milling Co. back to Aunt Jemima.

Snopes traced the rumor to a Facebook page that produces satirical content.

Quaker retired the Aunt Jemima brand four years ago saying the character's origins are based on a racial stereotype.