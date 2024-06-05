Fact or Fiction: Quadruplet sisters posing with a cake on their 90th birthday?

(KGTV) — A post that has gotten hundreds of thousands of reactions on Facebook claims to show quadruplet sisters posing with a cake on their 90th birthday.

The comments range from people who find this picture heartwarming. to others who insist it's AI.

The AI people are right.

The picture posted by the page Life is Wonderful is a fake.

One of the telltale signs is the hands of the woman in the blue shirt.

People in AI images often have strange hands and extra fingers.

Pictures like these are often used as so-called "Like Farms."

The goal is to get a ton of likes and gain popularity and then add scammy links to ensnare people as the post spreads.

