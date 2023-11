(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Perdue is coming out with chicken feed for humans.

It's true.

The company says Chix Mix is made from most of the same ingredients as the feed it makes for chickens.

Perdue hopes the new product will combat concerns about the company's treatment of its chickens.

It says its feed for both humans and chickens contain no antibiotics.

You can try the human version out for yourself.

It'll be available for free at perduechixmix.com starting November 17.