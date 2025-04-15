Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Publisher's Clearinghouse sweepstakes is being discontinued?

(KGTV) — A rumor you have heard claims the iconic Publisher's Clearinghouse sweepstakes is being discontinued.

That's fiction.

But last week, Publisher's Clearinghouse did file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company says it plans to shift away from its direct mail, retail merchandise and magazine subscription business.

But the CEO says the sweepstakes will continue.

In fact, the Publisher's Clearinghouse Prize Patrol was on the road last week finding its latest weekly winner.

The company has been around since 1953 and has been giving away prizes since 1967.

