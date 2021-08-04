Watch
Fact or Fiction: Prop 47 lets some crimes go unprosecuted?

In late July, comedian Adam Carolla posted a video on social media supposedly showing two people stealing from a store. The video was captioned "Thanks to Prop 47, thefts under $950 will not be prosecuted, so cops will not bother showing up." But this is fiction.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 04, 2021
(KGTV) — In late July, comedian Adam Carolla posted a video on social media supposedly showing two people stealing from a store.

The video was captioned "Thanks to Prop 47, thefts under $950 will not be prosecuted, so cops will not bother showing up." But this is fiction.

In 2014, California voters approved Proposition 47, which reclassifies certain crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. So shoplifting offenses under $950 are now misdemeanors, not felonies.

But they are still prosecuted and could result in up to 6 months in jail.

