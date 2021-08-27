Fact or Fiction: Prison offering ramen noodles for vaccine?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a jail in Washington state is trying to encourage inmates to get a COVID vaccine by offering them ramen noodles.

It’s true. The Benton County Jail announced it would give inmates 10 free packs of ramen as a vaccine incentive.

It was advertised on fliers as the "Soup for Shots" campaign and it appears to be working. So far, the jail has given out 900 packets of ramen to 90 inmates.

Ramen noodle soup is reportedly one of the most popular items in the jail commissary.